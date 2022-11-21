Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, the latest mobile adaptation of the popular anime series, breaks onto the scene with an action-packed trailer

Legendary publisher Garena, of Garena: Free Fire fame amongst many others, has announced plans to publish an anime adaptation mobile game; Black Clover M: Rise of The Wizard King. Based on the popular anime series of the same name, this RPG will see you take on adventures in the established and beautiful fantasy world of the Black Clover IP.

Of course, this is a gacha RPG, centred around collecting members of the massive cast of Black Clover. While no members of the cast have been confirmed yet, aside from the two main characters Asta and Yuno, it’s safe to say we’ll likely see just about every character there is over time.

As for what the gameplay entails, the exact details aren’t confirmed yet, but you will be seeing key moments from the anime series rendered in full 3D, allowing you to become even more immersed in all the best story beats, fight scenes, and so on.

We can only speculate, but I wouldn’t be too surprised if the actual combat systems ended up being adjacent to something like NiER: Reincarnation. A fairly simple but still somewhat deep turn-based traditional JRPG sort of deal would fit quite well within this world. Again, this is not confirmed, just a mere guess.

What is somewhat surprising is that the game will also feature a deep character customization system, allowing you to decorate even established characters with cosmetics to your own liking. What this system looks like is yet to be seen, but it is pretty exciting to know we’ll be able to adorn our favourite characters in even cooler, hand-made outfits.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King will be opening up a closed beta test version to certain folks, for which you can apply at their website. In the meantime, stay tuned for more details and store pages later!