Black Border 3 comes to Android with high-stakes night shifts this time

Dark stuff

Black Border 3 is available now on Android, iOS soon

The Night Shift setting introduces new mechanics

For the first time, the protagonist and travellers are professionally voiced

I’ve never really been fond of sims built around mundane jobs, but Black Border 3 is one of those rare exceptions that immediately caught my attention. Now out on Android and with an iOS release expected this week, this premium border patrol sim takes the familiar document-checking formula and pushes it into a much darker, more high-pressure night-shift setting this time.

You step into the role of a customs officer reassigned after a string of… let’s just say “complicated” daytime incidents. Darkness changes how everything works here. Instead of stamping passports under clean daylight, Black Border 3 pushes you into darker territory where a flashlight becomes your best tool and radio chatter never really stops.

You’re checking faces, listening for last-minute orders from HQ, and trying to keep your cool while situations slowly get more complicated than they first appear.

What really drives the tension, though, is the people. Conversations branch depending on how you respond, and the fully voiced officer adds a bit more personality to the role this time around. Between shifts, you can spend credits in the supply shop, picking up scanners and other bits of gear that can make a long night slightly more manageable.

It also sticks to a premium model, which honestly feels refreshing. You pay once and that’s the whole experience – no pop-ups, no extra purchases hanging over your head. The bigger focus sits on decisions and consequences, with multiple endings tied to how you handle travellers across the fifty-night run.

If you’ve played earlier entries, this one should feel familiar enough to slide straight into. And if you’re new to the series, starting with the night shift actually makes for a surprisingly good introduction to how Black Border works.

For more methodical, decision-driven experiences, you might want to browse our picks for the best simulation games on iOS while you wait for Black Border 3 to land.