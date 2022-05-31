Bivoj is a new adventure game with hand-drawn visuals that's out now on iOS and Android

Developer Petr Korytar has announced the official release of Bivoj, a unique adventure game that features hand-drawn visuals and a thrilling narrative. The game tasks players with saving their loved one from malevolent pigs and deadly traps inspired by an old legend.

In Bivoj, players step into the shoes of the titular hero, who must rescue the beautiful Kazi from bloodthirsty captors. It seems that she was abducted right before the brave protagonist's eyes, and he must stop at nothing to save her.

As Bivoj, you'll have to traverse the pitch-black darkness with only your handy torch to light your way, destroy evil pigs' deadly contraptions in the fields, deal with shady characters and so much more. From the footage released about the game, it appears that you can also pick up and use items, as well as wield an axe and a battle mace (it looks like you can wear armour as well).

The game does look unique with the way it's presented based on the visuals alone. If you're eager to give the game a go, you can download Bivoj over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals and gameplay.

