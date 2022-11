Top 5 play-to-earn games for mobile (2022)

Since you're busting your chops trying to rid the screen of pesky enemies with ease, why not earn a quick buck while you're at it? Infinity Party Battle is a brand-new play-to-earn tower defence game where you collect cards to buff up your deck and assemble a powerful squad of five heroes in battle. Players can score NFT magic spell cards as well as earn crypto tokens, all while upgrading their lineup to dominate the battlefield.

The game also features daily quests and player rankings the most competitive gamers can aim for to score INFI crypto tokens, which are based on the Polygon blockchain network. Engaging in combat against others in PvP battles, defending your town from monsters, clearing missions and so on can help you earn INFI - you might even chance upon a surprise treasure box where tons of in-game goodies and crypto rewards are up for grabs. Give it a go now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store