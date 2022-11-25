Top 5 play-to-earn games for mobile (2022)
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, crypto games are starting to become more and more the norm now in the mobile gaming space, with big publishing companies like Animoca, Jocity, and Netmarble, embracing blockchain-based technology to give players a greater say in how the course of their games develop, and more ways to trade and purchase in-game items.
To help players realise the potential that blockchain has to offer, we’ve put together the following list of games we’d recommend for those looking to dip their toes into the world of crypto gaming.
1
Infinity Party Battle
Since you're busting your chops trying to rid the screen of pesky enemies with ease, why not earn a quick buck while you're at it? Infinity Party Battle is a brand-new play-to-earn tower defence game where you collect cards to buff up your deck and assemble a powerful squad of five heroes in battle. Players can score NFT magic spell cards as well as earn crypto tokens, all while upgrading their lineup to dominate the battlefield.
2
Crazy Defense Heroes
Crazy Defense Heroes is a free-to-play strategy title that takes the classic format of a traditional tower defense game, featuring a wide arsenal of towers and spells, and mixes in collectible card elements with a variety of heroes and equipment up for grabs.
The gorgeous anime visuals and breadth of content (there are more than 1,000 levels with 4 playing modes) have helped Crazy Defense Hero earn millions of downloads worldwide. Every player is offered an equal opportunity to help shape the course of Crazy Defense Heroes via the game’s TOWER tokens (an ERC-20 fungible utility token), which can also be earned and dispersed among a number of tower defense games in Animoca’s catalogue.
If you’re yet to try Crazy Defense Heroes then you can download it for free right now for iOS or Android.
3
Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict
Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict, is the strategy combat game from Joycity that lets players unleash their tactical maritime prowess on both Android and iOS. The blockchain-based title takes fan-fave features from the popular Gunship Battle: Total Warfare game and adds a play-to-earn maritime combat strategy element to give players higher stakes when duking it out in Blitz Defense mode, Armada Strike Group and World Boss battles.
For the play-to-earn elements, layers can acquire Titanium via in-game activities and exchange this for MILICO. The game has also recently made updates to its TITANIUM Trade Shop, giving players more control over the economy by letting them take advantage of an in-game utility where they can trade in the crypto marketplace.
If you’d like to give it a go, you can download Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.
4
Golden Bros
Golden Bros is a 3v3 blockchain-based casual shooting game for mobile that comes from publishing giant, Netmarble. The game features exhilarating real-time combat with simple controls that allows anyone to jump into its thrilling 3v3 matches.
Characters that users play are called Bros, and each one features unique skills that players can tinker around with to suit their playstyle best. Bros can also have different combat roles according to a player's preferences using “Skill Capsules”, which can be obtained randomly in the game.
The game’s main utility tokens are GBC tokens which can be used to purchase goods, purchase in-game items, and resources.
If you’d like to join the game right now, you can find Golden Bros available to download from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
5
The King of Fighters Arena
Netmarble’s second entry in our list is its latest addition to THE KING OF FIGHTERS fighting series, The King of Fighters Arena.
The real-time action PVP game, which officially launched for iOS and Android last week, allows players to dive into thrilling arcade-esque battles, and enjoy collecting fan-fave characters from the whole THE KING OF FIGHTERS franchise.
As the first blockchain-based game in the series, The of Fighters Arena features a play-to-earn mechanic as in-game tokens will be swappable to MBX. As the game is integrated with MARBLEX, players can engage in some blockchain-integrated elements while duking it out in combat as well.
If you’d like to give it a try, The King of Fighters Arena is currently available to download for free from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
