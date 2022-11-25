Top 5 play-to-earn games for mobile (2022)

Crazy Defense Heroes is a free-to-play strategy title that takes the classic format of a traditional tower defense game, featuring a wide arsenal of towers and spells, and mixes in collectible card elements with a variety of heroes and equipment up for grabs.

The gorgeous anime visuals and breadth of content (there are more than 1,000 levels with 4 playing modes) have helped Crazy Defense Hero earn millions of downloads worldwide. Every player is offered an equal opportunity to help shape the course of Crazy Defense Heroes via the game’s TOWER tokens (an ERC-20 fungible utility token), which can also be earned and dispersed among a number of tower defense games in Animoca’s catalogue.

If you’re yet to try Crazy Defense Heroes then you can download it for free right now for iOS or Android.