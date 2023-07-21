Top 10 mobile mining games

Digging a hole is not a profession - it's passion. Here are the most interesting mining games for your mobile phones.

The mining trend may have faded in recent years, but that doesn't mean that all of the related games have lost their popularity. Just like farming and crafting, mining has the potential to fuel endless or, at the very least, long-form gameplay. Mines also continue to serve as pretty exciting and mysterious locations, which is why even non-mining games can find excuses to make you go to a mine. There's also a peaceful angle to mining consistently in hopes of uncovering rare stones and metals for the purpose of making new tools and more money. You also have the chance to unearth some wild secrets.

Mining is a mechanic in a variety of games and can take up a lot of time since breaking through rocks isn't easy. Of course, it's often recommended that you do it, as the payoff has a high chance to be huge. At the very least, it gives you something to do and can make you feel productive as you make progress. On its own, mining can be an engaging activity that relies on perseverance and patience. When you break through, reach a new level, or uncover something rare, it's incredibly satisfying. To take this experience mobile, check out some of these titles.