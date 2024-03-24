Bat to Bed challenges you to ascend to the treetops in this single button retro styled adventure

First instalment of an arcade, one-button-styled retro adventure

The only goal is to climb to the top of trees while avoiding obstacles

Check out the hands-on video embedded in the article

Are you tired of all the AAA quality, console-like games and want to go back to something more old-school? Bat to Bed emerges as a great option given its retro nature and arcade-y, one-button-styled adventure. Created by Brothers Make Games, the title is just the first instalment of what promises to be an adrenaline-pumping experience where the stakes are high.

The game comes with a simple, yet thrilling challenge - ascend to new heights with just the press of a button. Bat to Bed isn’t your average climb - it's a test of skill and precision, where every move counts. With expert timing, you'll have to navigate through a series of obstacles, racing against the clock to reach the summit. But beware - one wrong move and all your efforts will be in vain.

As the name suggests, you're a bat who wishes to reach its home in the treetops. You begin on the forest bed and must ascend all the way up to its home so that you can finally relax. There are a total of three levels of increasing length and difficulty, which ensures that you're always on the edge of your seat. The peaceful forest sounds and tranquil music should keep your frustration at bay, though.

Check out this list of the best action games to play on Android!

This genre is hard as it is, and the specific focus on action and rapid pace of gameplay runs make it all the more challenging. Two sects of players are definitely bound to enjoy the most - the speedrunners and those who appreciate replayability. Each attempt brings you closer to mastering the climb, with a bunch of gameplay-only unlockables and achievements waiting to be discovered.

If you're ready for this wild ride, then download Bat to Bed by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.