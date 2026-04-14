Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue set to combine two super-popular concepts in new mobile release

The iconic toy character Barbie makes her return to mobile with Horse Ride & Rescue

You can create your own custom Barbie to help out on the Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch

Not to mention exploring the world of Moonrise Valley to boot

While Fortnite may rule the roost for teenage boys, I'm sure there are still many parents out there who 'thrill' to hearing their daughter beg for the latest Barbie doll, or most chillingly of all, asking about owning a horse. But, you don't need to fret about the expense any more with the upcoming launch of the newly announced Barbie Horse & Rescue!

Barbie Horse & Rescue, from PikPok, combines the classic Barbie brand with, well, horses. You'll join Barbie 'Brooklyn' and Barbie 'Malibu' Roberts in a brand-new adventure where you create your own custom character before working to help them out on the Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch.

It certainly hits on one of the key loves for any teenager, boy or girl, which is animals. And as it sees you exploring the world of Moonrise Valley while caring for these animals, not to mention competing in challenges and beautifying your chosen steed, there's plenty for any player to dig into.

Life in plastic

While it may be a pain in many parents' wallets, the plastic fashionista Barbie has graced toy aisles for more than half a century. So, it's not surprising she's also got a comfortable presence in the world of gaming , too.

Horse Ride & Rescue also offers up what we've already mentioned, which is the common love of many younger persons in caring for animals. And while I doubt it'll show you the nitty-gritty of caring for horses, Barbie has never really focused on the 'realistic' part of any fantasy employment opportunity.

Still, for kids this'll be an exciting new release, and for parents an opportunity to pull them away from the ever-more-expensive toy aisle. But if you're in neither of those categories, you might be looking for something more refined.

In which case, be sure to take a look at our review of Coffee Talk, the urban fantasy visual novel, which just made its debut on mobile a little while ago!