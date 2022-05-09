Badland Party launches on Apple Arcade with online and local multiplayer modes

In case you missed it, HypeHype Inc. has officially launched Badland Party on Apple Arcade, letting players dive back into the BADLAND franchise with online multiplayer on mobile. The side-scrolling action adventure features atmospheric levels that boast new worlds and fun boss fights for players to challenge alone or with friends.

In Badland Party, players can expect to save the Clones by solving multiplayer puzzles or by soaring through the iconic world of the popular IP across 40 levels in the co-op adventure mode. The game supports local two-to-four-player multiplayer with controller support as well as two-to-four-player online multiplayer, and if you're playing solo, you can embark on your adventure with an AI companion and switch characters as you wish.

"Throughout the years, the BADLAND games have had an incredibly dedicated global community. We have always worked closely with the players and even hired the most skilled creators,” says Victor-Manuel Godoy, Badland Party's level design lead.

”HypeHype enables new ways of making games by offering better and easier game-making tools to the creator community,” says Teemu Mäki-Patola, COO of HypeHype Inc. "Making Badland Party with HypeHype and together with the top community creators was a great experience. It gives us confidence that we can bring game-making to the hands of billions of people.”

If you're eager to give the game a go, Badland Party is now available to download from the Apple Arcade subscription service at $4.99 per month (with the first month free). You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

