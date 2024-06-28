Azur Lane brings four new shipgirls in the Welcome to Little Academy event

Event will remain live until July 10th

Two new SR shipgirls and two Elite shipgirls added

Seven new outfits added

Yostar has just released a new update for Azur Lane, which brings a bunch of new content to the popular naval shoot-em-up game on Android and iOS. The patch introduces the Welcome to Little Academy event, featuring two Super Rare and two Elite shipgirls. Plus, you can get your hands on several new skins alongside some returning ones from the shop.

Azur Lane’s Welcome to Little Academy event will run until July 10th, with four new shipgirls from Iron Blood joining the fray. Clear various event stages to earn PT which can help you gain one of the new Elite shipgirls. You can also win some extra bonuses such as the 533mm Improved Quadruple Magnetic Torpedo Mount by collecting Colourful Doodles. Clear the story to obtain the Stony Slowly-Cat gear skin.

This is an event you shouldn’t really miss because it includes the addition of not one but two Super Rare shipgirls – Alvitr and Z47. They will have a rate-up in the Limited Construction Pool alongside the Elite shipgirl, U-31. The second Elite character, Z43, will be granted as a milestone reward as long as you gain enough PT.

From a gameplay perspective, Alvitr is a BC, Z47 and Z43 are both DDs, and U-31 is a submarine. As I mentioned above, they all come from Iron Blood. New characters like these always shake things up as you once again begin strategizing your moves. To see how they stack up against the rest of the squad, check out our Azur lane tier list of the best ships!

Finally, seven new skins have been introduced in this update, including an L2D skin for Illustrious and two dynamic ones for Alvitr and the Duke of York. Four more for Z47, U-31, Eldrige, and Z43 are also available. Don’t forget to get yourself the new Gear Skin Box as well.

