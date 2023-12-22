Pokemon Go is gearing up for 2024 with a massive celebratory event

As we enter the last few days of this year, it’s time to look forward to what 2024 will hold. Niantic has already revealed their plans of starting the year with a bang as the annual New Year’s celebration returns to Pokémon Go. Everyone’s beloved AR game is getting ready to welcome the new year with loads of costumes Pokémon, avatar items, and several themed events.

Pokémon Go’s New Year’s 2024 event will take place on January 1st at 10:00 am and will run until the 3rd at 8:00 pm local time. Two Pokémon, Jigglypuff and Wigglytuff will be seen wearing a ribbon for the first time. Lucky trainers may also see a Shiny one lurking about. Some other wild encounters also include Hoothoot sporting a New Year’s outfit, Darumaka, and Bronzor.

New Year’s in Pokémon Go is a sight to see because the skies are lit up with fireworks. In addition, there are a lot of decorations everywhere which makes the entire experience much more fun. Don’t forget to take advantage of the event bonuses as well. All eggs placed into incubators during the festival will hatch in half the distance, while the first three placed using the egg hatching widget will open in one-fourth.

A paid Timed Research will be available as well, granting access to exclusive quests for just $1.00 or your regional equivalent. Completing tasks will offer Stardust, XP, PokéCoins, and encounters with event-exclusive Pokémon like Wurmple wearing a party hat. Field Research will go live too, giving away Stardust and special encounters to everyone.

Finally, trainers can participate in the event in style with the new Darumaka Hat which will be available in the in-game shop. There’s also a New Year’s box containing an Incubator and a Premium Battle Pass for 99 PokéCoins.

Get ready for 2024 by downloading Pokémon Go now for free.