Awaken Legends: Idle RPG soft launches official in select regions tomorrow

Webzen’s idle RPG will be available to play in Canada and Philippines from tomorrow

Webzen has announced that Awaken Legends: Idle RPG, the studio's upcoming AFK title on mobile, will soft launch in select regions tomorrow. Players in Canada and Philippines will be among those who can join the game early, whilst the rest of us will get a sneak peak at the heroes in the game with a special character introduction video, showcased on Awaken Legends’ official website.

In Awaken Legends: Idle RPG, you can expect to dive into a colorful fantasy world with more than fifty heroes to recruit and add to your roster. The game features turn-based battles using a variety of factions for players to choose from, whether they're fine-tuning their playstyles with the Orcs or buffing up their combat prowess with the Elves.

The game also features PvP battles for those who are looking for something a little bit more competitive. The new website and video reveal also gives us a sneak peek at the main narrative set in the continent of Wes land.

While there's no official global release date yet for the game, eager fans can catch a glimpse of what's in store for them over on the official website. It will be launched in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Korea, and more. You can also join the community of followers over on the Awaken Legends: Idle RPG's official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.