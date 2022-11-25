Awaken Legends: Idle RPG - A beginner's guide to getting started

Preferred Partner Feature

Now in soft launch in Canada and the Philippines, Awaken Legends: Idle RPG is Webzen's colourful new entry into the AFK genre. The fantasy-themed idle game features more than 50 heroes to collect and a variety of game modes to dabble into, and here's everything you need to know to get started on your journey throughout Westland.

Getting the lay of the land

Right off the bat, you're thrust into the thick of it as soon as you start the game. The tutorial is simple enough - you only need to follow the guided path to winning your first few battles on auto mode.

As soon as you can freely roam around, it's important to get a sense of the main menu. The Battle tab is the heart and soul of the game - it's here where you can set up your team formation depending on the heroes you have in your lineup. You may not realise it since the tutorial doesn't spell it out for you, but you can actually switch up your formations by tapping the layout icon on the bottom left of the screen. Remember to strategise the best positions to deploy your heroes - tanks and warriors go in front, for instance, while healers and ranged fighters go in the back.

You can also check the team bonus by tapping on the element icons at the top part of your screen. Based on the race of the heroes in your team, you can score useful team attribute bonuses like attack boosts or increased HP.

Exploring the other game modes

Battling endlessly through the main stages isn't the only thing you can do - you can also tinker around with the other game modes in the Adventure tab. For instance, the Lost Mystic Realm is a roguelite mode where you can pick your lineup of heroes and step into the depths of this mysterious realm for bountiful rewards. You'll encounter monster stages, shops and boss stages, and after clearing enemies, you'll be presented with random "Treasure" - these are special boons that give you buffs for the rest of the run.

Be prepared for surprise encounters as well like a Sphinx that may ask you a question about the game or an NPC that might let you flip a coin to receive a reward. The Chaotic Abyss, on the other hand, challenges you to keep progressing a certain distance to compete with other players on the server. You can take a sneak peek at the combat power of the enemies you'll encounter along with the rewards before you begin a battle.

Managing your council

In the Council tab, you can go to the Town Hall to proceed with 5 requests a day to earn points for Prosperity. You can also request items and materials from guildmates or online friends, or help fulfil the requests of others in the Requested Aid to receive a Tax Refund Voucher.

Items requested in the Town Hall can be produced in the Magic Factory and in the Alchemy Atelier using heroes you place on slots depending on the Production Max Limit. As your heroes consume energy when producing items, you can restore their energy at the Inn.

Summoning, promoting, and upgrading heroes

Apart from leveling up heroes in the Heroes tab, you can summon more characters in the Royal City tab's Summon feature. Then, make sure you increase your heroes' grade levels (especially when you pull dupes) in the Divine Revelation feature. Head to the Westland Annals in the Altar as well after each new hero to claim Gems - this should help you earn enough in-game currency for more summons.

If you're feeling a little competitive, you can duke it out against other players in the Arena, check your progress in the Spire of Glory, or join a Guild for a more social experience. Don't forget to claim your beginner bonuses in the Quest tab, or simply tap on the floor of the Main Story tab to redeem all of your AFK rewards!

If you'd like to stay up to date with all of the latest Awaken Legends developments then be sure to check out the official website and Facebook page.