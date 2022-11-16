Awaken Legends is Webzen's new idle RPG on mobile, now on soft launch in Canada and the Philippines

Preferred Partner Feature

Awaken Legends, Webzen's latest idle RPG on mobile, is now on soft launch in select regions for both iOS and Android users. Now available in early access in the Philippines and Canada, the game lets lucky gamers in those regions get first dibs on the lush fantasy world of Westland.

In Awaken Legends, players can look forward to collecting and adding more than 50 heroes to their roster to build the most powerful AFK squad in all of Westland. Those with a competitive streak can try their hand at thrilling PvP matches for the ultimate bragging rights, while players with wanderlust can explore worlds and discover adventures such as the Lost Mystic Realm.

As for the soft launch, players in Canada and the Philippines can have their fill of in-game goodies with the daily login rewards that will give away Gems, Race Summoning Scrolls, Summoning Scrolls and more. Newbie Sign-In rewards, on the other hand, include Elite-Kalios hero, Gem, Race Summoning Scrolls and so on.

If you're curious, you can download Awaken Legends on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also check out Webzen's official YouTube channel to learn more about the Flexible Faction System and the Flexible Faction System.