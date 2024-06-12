Avatar Legends: Realms Collide opens pre-registration sign-ups along with a brand-new trailer

Register now to get cool perks

Tilting Point has dropped the latest trailer for Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, inviting everyone to take a peek at the upcoming multiplayer strategy game. Officially licensed by Paramount Game Studios, the 4X title offers a deeper narrative penned by Tim Hedrick, who has also lent his writing chops to Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

You can look forward to discovering Father Glowworm - we first get a glimpse of this dark spirit in the novel The Rise of Kyoshi, and with Avatar Legends: Realms Collide, you'll get to know more about the lore and the fanatic cult dedicated to the dark entity. All this comes on top of the fan-fave characters we all know and love, as you pick your element, build your nation, and fight to bring balance to the world.

Additionally, pre-registration sign-ups are now open if you're eager to get first dibs! This comes with exclusive in-game goodies like special resources, speed-up items, Legendary Hero shards and other perks.

Whether you're keen on diving into hilarious shenanigans with the Gaang or you're eager to hang out with Tenzin to see if you can drive him to lose his cool, Avatar Legends: Realms Collide might just be your best bet.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.