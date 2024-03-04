Aurga Viewer review - "Affordable and handy, but perhaps not the best for a mobile gamer's kit"
In today's day and age, switching platforms on the fly is the name of the game - players all over the world demand more from games and from the platforms, they're played in, whether you're a professional e-sports player or a casual puzzle fan on the go. The constant slew of new peripherals in the market helps us make the most of our devices, and the AURGA Viewer wireless dongle aims to do just that.
At a mere $80 a pop, this portable HDMI transmitter hopes to revolutionise gaming screens without breaking the bank. But does it deliver on its hefty promises, or is its premise simply too good to be true?
Along with the wireless dongle, you'll find an HDMI Adapter, a mini HDMI cable, and a micro HDMI cable. There's also the Type-C to USB-A cable that provides power to the dongle. Essentially, you'll plug the AURGA Viewer via USB-C to a power source's USB-A port. Then, to mirror that source's screen onto the target device, you'll need to download the AURGA Viewer app onto the target device to connect the two seamlessly. It's not a plug-and-play affair in that sense, so you do need to disconnect from your WiFi and connect to the AURGA Viewer to make things work.
In any case, because mobile games are what we're all about here, I proceeded to load up Hades on Steam just to see how it would fare on my phone, and the experience, unfortunately, left a lot to be desired. The considerable lag makes it unplayable if I'm being frank, because there's a full second of lag - something that will spell the difference between victory and defeat in particularly fast-paced games. That alone, of course, makes the AURGA Viewer unsuitable for mobile gaming, because zero latency is everything.
For instance, in this photo below, you can clearly see how Zagreus from my laptop has already hurled his fiery attack while the display from my mobile device still shows him standing there all idle.
I do feel bad about not enjoying the AURGA Viewer as much as I initially thought I would, because the team behind it is incredibly nice, and perhaps the product's shortcomings don't stem from a lack of trying. It's likely just a simple case of not having enough feedback from the mobile gaming market yet, along with some growing pains. I'm not sure I can think of any way mobile gamers might find a good use for this at the moment, except maybe for watching YouTube videos or simply screen-sharing during an offline meeting.
I did, by the way, try to cast my Taito Egret II Mini (or any console you might have) onto my mobile phone, which is…kind of cool, I suppose? The controls, however, still need to be done on the mini arcade cabinet, so it really defeats the purpose of casting onto a different display (I tried to play Space Invaders, but the lag made me lose within the first few seconds of the game).
Overall, while the AURGA Viewer has some potential for its low, low price (also, kudos to the small team for trying something ambitious), it's not something you'd likely find any use for on your mobile device, especially not if you're a gamer. It can still be used for other applications though, and if that's something you're looking for, the AURGA Viewer's affordable price tag should make it an appealing option.
The AURGA Viewer is now available for purchase from the official website at $80 or your local equivalent.