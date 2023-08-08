Aura Kingdom 2: Evolution, X-Legend's flagship MMORPG, has begun pre-registration on mobile

X-Legend has just dropped a massive announcement, revealing that a sequel to the popular Aura Kingdom series is currently in the works. The studio’s flagship franchise, Aura Kingdom has a player base of over 13 million. It’s about to expand as Aura Kingdom 2: Evolution is coming to mobile.

Aura Kingdom 2: Evolution still remains an MMORPG, but with fully revamped gameplay. The game’s intricate Talent System has been significantly tweaked, offering a brand-new experience through four customizable class styles.

First up is the Dragoon, a melee combatant who excels at using two-handed spears and halberds. Characters of this class can channel their inner strength in order to reduce the damage they receive. The Dragoon is quite a balanced hero with impressive attack as well as defensive capabilities.

The Shinobi on the other hand, is a master of assassinations using dual blades at insanely fast speeds. That along with poisons that expose the enemy’s weakness makes his class quite a deadly one. Nymphs prefer to stay afar, firing lethal blows using their powerful arrows regardless of the distance.

Finally, there are the Elementalists, who, as their name suggests, are fabulous spellcasters. Rather than using weapons, these mages summon elemental powers to attack opponents. Simultaneously making use of the properties of different elements is sure to provide an edge in the battlefield.

There is immense customization within each class as well. While class change paths exist, players can easily tailor their chosen one to suit their needs. From boosting damage to extending enemy-stun duration, every little attribute can be manipulated using the talent system.

Currently, Aura Kingdom 2: Evolution is open for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. Interested players can sign up by clicking on their preferred link below. Multiple valuables like Eidolon gacha tickets, diamonds, outfits, wings, and mounds are being given away as freebies too.