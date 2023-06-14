Aster Tatariqus is official getting a global version, coming to iOS and Android this year

In case you missed it, gumi Inc. has announced that Aster Tatariqus, the studio's anime-style RPG, will be launching across the globe for both iOS and Android devices this year. To hype up players for the upcoming release, the tactical RPG has dropped an official website with all the details you can look forward to at launch.

In Aster Tatariqus, you can expect to dive into a deep narrative where you can unleash your inner tactician across the battlefield. There are plenty of options to tinker around with when it comes to character selection and weapon combination, as well as with strategising the best movement to deploy in combat.

The game is developed and published by Studio FgG, with previous works such as The Alchemist Code and War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius under its belt. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you feel like getting your hands on more strategic combat, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android?

As for the story, you'll follow the tale of Noir on his quest to save the world. He'll fight against the Barbaroi and encounter both difficult choices and colourful characters along the way. Plus, decisions you make within the game will have lasting consequences on the overall narrative.

There's no exact official release date at the moment, but for now, if you're keen on learning more about the game, you can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals. The soundtrack is crafted by renowned composer Yoko Shimomura, so it's bound to be a treat.