Ashfall opens registrations for closed beta test going live next week

Last year, NetEase Games revealed that they were working on a self-developed post-apocalyptic MMORPG titled Ashfall, that was set to release on mobile and PC later this year. Since then, we hadn’t heard much about it until a pre-registration announcement two weeks ago. It was accompanied by a gameplay trailer that gives eager fans a good look at the game.

If you haven’t heard about Ashfall, it takes place on a dystopian Earth, where the planet was destroyed due to rogue AI forces engaging in nuclear warfare. There’s only a handful of survivors left and players fill the shoes of one such individual.

The goal is to venture out into this hostile environment in search of the Vault, which holds the Core of Creation. It is the only remaining item that may be able to save what’s left of the planet. Ashfall’s captivating storyline, immersive gameplay and a constant feeling of impending doom is guaranteed to keep players on the edge of their seats.

Great games always have thrilling soundtracks accompanying them, which take the entire experience to another level. Ashfall will be no different because they’ve managed to get a few legends onboard to create a musical paradise for this rather desolate world. The game’s music has been co-produced by Hans Zimmer, Steve Mazzaro, and Inon Zur.

Speaking about the title, Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President of NetEase, said: “Our long-term vision at NetEase Games has always been about pushing the boundaries of what is possible in gaming. With Ashfall, we have introduced an innovative blend of Eastern and Western elements into the post-apocalyptic MMORPG genre. We believe in continuous innovation and with every game we develop, we strive to offer something fresh and engaging to our players.”

If Ashfall sounds like something you’d be into, sign up for the closed beta test by taking the recruitment survey. It begins on August 3rd. More information can be found on the official website.