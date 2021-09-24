MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight is a brand new game that promises the ultimate MMA experience. The game is developed by Tilting Point, who is known for several popular titles like SpongeBob: Krusty cook-Off, TerraGenesis – Space Settlers, and Narcos: Cartel Wars & Strategy.

About the game

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight will see players become an MMA Manager who is tasked with several duties like hiring trainers, picking coaches, recruiting the strongest fighters, planning fights, purchasing gyms, and filling them with the best equipment.

Players will be required to make the best decisions in all those areas for their quest to become the best MMA manager by winning battles and earning credits, prestige, and cash.

Game features

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight will allow players to collect a team of world-class fighters, ranging from tanky heavyweights to agile lightweights. Players can customize fighters with new moves and skills, while the fighters will also learn and improve after each fight. The game will showcase dynamic, action-packed bouts where players will have to analyze the weakness of their opponents and train their fighters accordingly.

Other prominent features include the addition of The Fight Club, where players engage in duels with each other to survive, and a single-player multiple weight class campaign with branching progression paths.

Game launch

MMA Manager 2: Ultimate Fight is now available in select countries. However, the developers have not shared or announced the list of regions where the game is available. Right, we can confirm that the game is available in the Philippines. Players outside the Philippines can check if the game is available to download in their country by visiting Google Play

Final Words