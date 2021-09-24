Infinity Kingdom is raising the stakes with its Contention of Legends event, which invites players from all over the globe to compete alongside influencer leaders in an epic journey to conquer the World Heart. Tons of awesome prizes are up for grabs in YOOZOO Games’ MMO strategy title, as players come together in a single server from September 23rd to October 31st.

With Infinity Kingdom’s launch in additional regions such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Contention of Legends will see players coming together in Server 97, Contention of Legends-0097. Ydvia will be led by Clash Bashing and Clash with Eric from the US and UK, while South Korean influencers COMMANDER ZICO and Ssamdole will take charge in Rusland. Meanwhile, BeBe and Uzra from Taiwan and Hong Kong will lead Vitas.

Players will need to build strong alliances to conquer the World Heart. One member from the winning alliance will then be crowned the King or Queen of Norheim, with tons of participation rewards for all players. Based on event contribution, the top 100 will earn even more in-game goodies to the value of thousands of US dollars.

If you just can’t wait to join in on all the fun, you can download Infinity Kingdom on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also give the game a go on Steam or on TapTap. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded sneak peek from YouTube above to get a glimpse of the event gameplay.

