Free Fire is giving players another awesome reason to get into the exhilarating battle royale with its Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie crossover. Hailed as the most downloaded mobile game in the world according to App Annie in 2019 and 2020, Garena Free Fire will reward players with cool in-game goodies and new playable content throughout the limited-time collab event.

The Free Fire x Venom: Let There Be Carnage event will run from October 10th, putting Venom and Carnage front and center via themed-experienced and in-game collectibles. Players can enjoy exclusive bundles in the “Embrace the Chaos” in-game event. Moreover, Free Fire itself will supposedly make an appearance in the movie as well - or elements of it - so eagle-eyed fans should keep their eyes peeled in the cinemas.

“This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world. The iconic character reflects a key component of Free Fire gameplay – creating chaos and eliminating enemies to survive – and is part of our commitment to offering memorable experiences for our global community,” says Harold Teo, Producer from Garena.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver immersive entertainment to fans. We are excited to be working with Free Fire and its engaged community of players to amplify the Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie experience. We hope that fans enjoy what we have in store for them,” says Jeffrey Godsick, EVP Brand Strategy and Global Partnerships from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Eager to get your hands on those exclusive in-game goodies well ahead of the event’s official launch? You can download Free Fire on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

