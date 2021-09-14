With a whopping 15 million downloads, SQUARE ENIX® and Applibot, Inc.’s NieR Re[in]carnation is giving away tons of in-game goodies to thank players for their love and support since the game launched earlier this summer. The hit action RPG based on the popular franchise is kicking things up a notch with its free summons and login bonus event to celebrate this important milestone.

Created by iconic creative director YOKO TARO, with composer Keiichi Okabe from MONACA and producer Yosuke Saito, NieR Re[in]carnation is the first game from the NieR IP that’s made for the mobile sphere. To commemorate 15 million global downloads, the game is running awesome events from now until September 23, which includes a free 10x Summons banner and a Celebratory Login Bonus event. Players will be able to collect up to 500 gems simply by logging into the game over the next ten days.

The game has also recently launched a special crossover event that features NieR Replicant ver.1.22, letting players earn limited-time medals and event-exclusive rewards simply by completing battles. In this crossover, players can nab up to 2,500 gems, as well as the "Iron Pipe" crossover weapon. Characters from the world of NieR Replicant ver.1.22 such as Kainé, The World-Ender, and Emil are also making their appearances in the game.

If you’re eager to join in on all the festivities, you can download NieR Re[in]carnation on the App Store or on Google Play. It’s a free download with in-app purchases, with language support in both English and Korean. You can also visit the game's official website to stay updated on all of the latest developments and juiciest news.

