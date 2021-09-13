Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Rosaria guide! Rosaria is a sister of the Church of Favonius, but she doesn’t exactly dress that way. Her position in the church is one of the highest regards, but she is lazy when it comes to dutiful tasks for the church and often skips all church-related activities if she is can.

A secret to most, she is actually a justice dealer for the church and is highly skilled in killing, thanks to her being taught what she knows by a group of bandits that took her in.

In the Rosaria guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Rosaria Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Polearm

How to get Rosaria?

Genshin Impact Rosaria Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

She is able to move faster (and adds this ability to the team) at night

Her Skill and Burst work great against larger groups of enemies

Weaknesses

Her Skill isn’t great for larger foes

Best Build for Rosaria in Genshin Impact

Rosaria - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Gladiator’s Finale

(2) ATK + 18%

(4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

Crescent Pike

Base Attack: 44

44 Rating: 4*

4* Bonus Effect: Physical DMG Bonus 7.5%

In Genshin Impact , Rosaria is a fast Polearm user whose ability to dash through enemies puts her at a serious advantage. Not only is she great with mobs, but she also moves faster at night, making her a great choice for late-night quests.You can obtain Rosaria in the permanent banner, Wanderlust Invocation. Rosaria is a strong polearm user whose ability to teleport dash through enemies and attack them in the back for CRIT damage is really killer. It doesn’t work on larger foes, but it makes picking off weakling extremely fast. To ensure that she is able to keep delivering her strongest barrage, pair her with the Crescent Pike to add even more damage after picking up orbs. She’s set up well with the Gladiator’s Finale to push that damage even further.Drops from Stormterror Dvalin, Lupus Boreas, Cryo Hypostasis, Geo Hypostasis, Anemo Hypostasis, Electro Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Pyro Regisvine, Oceanid, Childe, Primo Geovishap, Azhdaha, or Maguu Kenki.After picking up an Elemental Orb/Particle, Normal and Charged Attacks deal an additional 25% ATK DMG for 5sCrafting: Northlander Polearm Billet x1, Crystal Chunk x50, White Iron Chunk x50

Best Party Members to match Rosaria with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Rosaria can be built up to a pretty formidable DPS, pulling major damage and spreading Cryo with her talents. Diona is a great choice for healing, plus she boosts resonance. Albedo is a good choice to put out on the field to deliver DPS when waiting for Rosaria’s Burst to charge up. Fischl is a great catalyst for Superconduct and can keep Electro on the field.Rosaria is a great pull here and will operate as the DPS, which can provide reactions from teammates. Use Xiangling to create Melt with Rosaria’s Cryo and deal additional damage on top of her own. Barbara will be used for healing and she can also use her Hydro to help freeze mobs. Amber not only resonates with Xiangling, but she can use her Skill to distract enemies.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Spear of the Church - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 52.5%

52.5% 2-Hit DMG 51.6%

51.6% 3-Hit DMG 31.8% x 2

31.8% x 2 4-Hit DMG 69.7%

5-Hit DMG 41.6% + 43%

41.6% + 43% Charged Attack - 137%

- 137% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 25

- 25 Plunge DMG - 63.9%

- 63.9% Low/High Plunge DMG - 128% / 160%

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies along the way.Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Ravaging Confession - Elemental Skill

Skill DMG - 58% + 136%

- 58% + 136% CD - 6s

Rosaria swiftly shifts herself behind the opponent, then pierces and slashes the enemy with her polearm, dealing Cryo DMG. Rosaria cannot use this ability to move behind larger enemies.

Rites of Termination - Elemental Burst

Skill DMG - 104% + 152%

- 104% + 152% Ice Lance DoT - 132%

- 132% Duration - 8s

- 8s CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Rosaria's unique take on this prayer ritual. First, she swings her weapon to slash surrounding enemies; then she summons a frigid Ice Lance that strikes the ground. Both actions deal Cryo DMG. While active, the Ice Lance periodically releases a blast of cold air, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding enemies.

Regina Probationum - 1st Ascension Passive

Shadow Samaritan - 4th Ascension Passive

Night Walk - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Fatui):

Recruit's Insignia

Sergeant's Insignia

Lieutenant's Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday):

Teachings of Ballad

Guide to Ballad

Philosophies of Ballad

When Rosaria strikes an opponent from behind using Ravaging Confession, Rosaria's CRIT Rate increases by 12% for 5s.Casting Rites of Termination increases CRIT Rate of all nearby party members (except Rosaria herself) by 15% of Rosaria's CRIT Rate for 10s. CRIT Rate Bonus gained this way cannot exceed 15%.At night (18:00 - 6:00), increases the movement SPD of your own party members by 10%. Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge):

Shadow of the Warrior

Constellations

Unholy Revelation

Land Without Promise

The Wages of Sin

Painful Grace

Last Rites

Divine Retribution

Genshin Impact Rosaria Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Valberry ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Recruit's Insignia ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Valberry ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Recruit's Insignia ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Valberry ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Sergeant's Insignia ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Valberry ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Sergeant's Insignia ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Valberry ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Valberry ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Lieutenant's Insignia ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

When Rosaria deals a CRIT Hit, her ATK SPD increases by 10% and her Normal Attack DMG increases by 10% for 4s.The duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination is increased by 4s.Increases the Level of Ravaging Confession by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Ravaging Confession's CRIT Hits regenerate 5 Energy for Rosaria. Can only be triggered once each time Ravaging Confession is cast.Increases the Level of Rites of Termination by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Rites of Termination's attack decreases opponents' Physical RES by 20% for 10s.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Rosaria starts with 1,030 HP, 20 ATK, and 60 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Rosaria can be received at the regular rate in the Wanderlust Invocation Standard Wish, which is always available.

