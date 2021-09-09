IGG is a popular Chinese mobile game developer know for games like Lords Mobile and Dawn of Dynasty, among others. They have just soft-launched a new role-playing game called Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG in selected countries.

About the game

As the name itself suggests, Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG is an idle RPG game. The game takes heavy inspiration from AFK arena and anyone who has played AFK arena will instantly see the resemblance between the two.

Talking of the gameplay, the battles in the game are turn-based and automatic. The game is played in portrait mode and the graphics look decent. Though, since the game has been developed by IGG, you would expect it to be smooth. Just like other IGG games, Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG is also a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases.

One thing I really like about Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG is that it allows you to decide the level of involvement you want in the game - you can decide to actively particulate in every battle, direct your team, or simply set up your team and let the AI take control.

The game also has social features, such as the usual global chats and guilds. You can add friends and even challenge them to a friendly 1v1 battle.

Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG has just been soft-launched

Welcome to Mythic Heroes! Join us today and defeat the dark forces that threaten the fate of the world! Do you have what it takes to save the realm? Mythic Heroes is available NOW in the Philippines! Google Play: https://t.co/XXHpAaSu5w#mythicheroes #rpg pic.twitter.com/LY4usbbCcB — MythicHeroes (@Mythic_Heroes) September 8, 2021

When will the game release globally?

IGG has just soft-launched Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG in the Philippines, so players in the country can now download the game via Google Play . The game is yet to release on App Store.IGG has also released a few guides, for new players joining the game. The guides can be accessed on the official website of the game.No details with regards to the global release date of Mythic Heroes: Idle RPG has been announced yet. We will update you as soon as we receive any official news. Meanwhile, players can pre-register for the game on Google Play . However, pre-registrations are also limited to selected countries at the moment.

