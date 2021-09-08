Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Sara guide! Kujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan and is loyal to the Raiden Shogun. She is a diligent follower of Raiden Shogun’s ways and works hard to serve her, even though she herself is a mere mortal and won’t live to see the eternity they are preparing for. Sara is honourable and will go against anything that would betray her Shogun’s will.

In the guide below you will find the following features:

Character Appearance

Sara Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Electro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / Bow

How to get Sara

Genshin Impact Sara Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Has quite some distance on her bow attacks

Recharges the team’s energy

Sara is a great catalyst for Electro attacks and reactions

Weaknesses

Her buff will only work automatically when you raise her Constellation to 2

Not as good of a Support as some of the other characters

Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!

Best Build for Sara in Genshin Impact

Sara - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Noblesse Oblige

(2) Elemental Burst DMG + 20%

(4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Thundering Pulse

Base Attack: 48

48 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 4.8%

In Genshin Impact , Sara is a tengu warrior who helps bolster the team she is on with a lingering Electro attack that makes elemental actions easy. Sara basically stays ready to buff the team as she can do this with either her Skill or her Burst attack.You can only get Sara in the Raiden Shogun banner, Reign of Serenity, as a limited 4-star character. She will not be available in the standard banner. Sara is a good Electro bow user, whose ability to buff her team outweighs most of her flaws. If you’re looking to build her for Support, it’s best to pair her with the Skyward Harp, as it increases her CRIT DMG by 20% and can inflict an extra AoE attack. Her artifact set should be focused on the Noblesse Oblige, as the Burst DMG bonus you get is stellar for Sara.Clear Pool & Mountain Cavern Domain rewardIncreases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Sara with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Sara is a great Support with a powerful buff that can make the team stronger, and she is able to recover energy quickly, keeping everyone on their toes. Use Beidou as your primary DPS, as her Burst will be ready constantly thanks to Sara’s energy supply. Xingqiu will work as a great sub-DPS to provide damage while Beidou is off the field and can also heal. Childe will be another reaction coil when out on the field, using the Electro from Sara and Beidou to really hone in on massive damage.Sara is your DPS here and offers energy and buffs to the team while dishing out her own Electro attacks. Anemo Traveler can keep the enemies packed in tight and react with another powerful debuff. Barbara is a great healer and can help with Electro-Charge reactions. Kaeya is a great Cryo backup and will help deliver Superconduct thanks to Sara’s Electro.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Tengu Bowmanship - Normal Attack

Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm's might will deal Electro DMG.

When in the Crowfeather Cover state, a fully-charged arrow will leave a Crowfeather behind after it hits.

1-Hit DMG 36.9%

36.9% 2-Hit DMG 38.7%

38.7% 3-Hit DMG 48.5%

48.5% 4-Hit DMG 50.4%

50.4% 5-Hit DMG 58.1%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Fully Charged Aimed Shot - 124%

- 124% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Tengu Stormcall - Elemental Skill

Retreats rapidly with the speed of a tengu, summoning the protection of the Crowfeather. Gains Crowfeather Cover for 18s, and when Kujou Sara fires a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Crowfeather Cover will be consumed and will leave a Crowfeather at the target location.

Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short time, dealing Electro DMG & granting the active character within its AoE an ATK Bonus based on Kujou Sara's Base ATK. The ATK Bonuses from different Tengu Juurai will not stack, while their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.

Tengu Juurai: Ambush DMG 125.8%

125.8% ATK Bonus Ratio - 43%

- 43% ATK Bonus Duration - 6s

- 6s CD 10s

Subjugation: Koukou Sendou - Elemental Burst

Casts down Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AOE Electro DMG. Afterwards, Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker spreads out into 4 consecutive bouts of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster, dealing AoE Electro DMG.

Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster can provide the active character within their AoE with the same ATK Bonus as given by the Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall. The ATK Bonuses from various Tengu Juurai will not stack, and their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.

Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker DMG - 409.6%

- 409.6% Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker DMG - 34.1%

- 34.1% CD - 20s

- 20s Energy Cost - 80

Immovable Will - 1st Ascension Passive

Decorum - 4th Ascension Passive

Land Survey - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):

Damaged Mask

Stained Mask

Ominous Mask

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Elegance

Guide to Elegance

Philosophies of Elegance

While in the Crowfeather Cover state provided by Tengu Stormcall, Aimed Shot charge times are decreased by 60%.When Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits opponents, Kujou Sara will restore 1.2 Energy to all party members for every 100% Energy Recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.When dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Signora Challenge):

Ashen Heart

Constellations

Crow’s Eye

Dark Wings

The War Within

Conclusive Proof

Spellsinger

Sin of Pride

Genshin Impact Sara Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Dendrobium ×3

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1

Damaged Mask ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Dendrobium ×10

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3

Damaged Mask ×15

Storm Beads ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Dendrobium ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6

Stained Mask ×12

Storm Beads ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Dendrobium ×20

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3

Stained Mask ×18

Storm Beads ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Dendrobium ×45

Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6

Ominous Mask ×12

Storm Beads ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Dendrobium ×60

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6

Ominous Mask ×24

Storm Beads ×20

When Tengu Juurai grants characters ATK Bonuses or hits opponents, the CD of Tenu Stormcall is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.Unleashing Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeater at Kujou Sara's original position that will deal 30% of its original DMG.Increases the Level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.The number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to 6.Increases the Level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.The Electro DMG of characters who have had their ATK increased by Tengu Juurai has its Crit DMG increased by 60%.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Sara starts with 802 HP, 16 ATK, and 53 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Sara is currently featured in the Event Wish Banner, Reign of Serenity, which runs from September 1st, 2021 to September 21st, 2021. She will not be featured in the Standard Banner.

You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Sara performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay tune, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!

Want more? Check out our 44 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!