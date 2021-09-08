Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Sara guide! Kujou Sara is the adopted daughter of the Kujou Clan and is loyal to the Raiden Shogun. She is a diligent follower of Raiden Shogun’s ways and works hard to serve her, even though she herself is a mere mortal and won’t live to see the eternity they are preparing for. Sara is honourable and will go against anything that would betray her Shogun’s will.
In the guide below you will find the following features:
- General Info & how to get Sara
- Strengths & Weaknesses
- Best Build (Artifacts & Weapons)
- Best Party Members for Sara
- Talents / Skills / Passive
- Talent Leveling Materials
- Constellations
- Ascensions costs
- Sara Wishes / Availability
Character Appearance
Sara Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon
Electro / A Tier / 4* Rarity / BowIn Genshin Impact, Sara is a tengu warrior who helps bolster the team she is on with a lingering Electro attack that makes elemental actions easy. Sara basically stays ready to buff the team as she can do this with either her Skill or her Burst attack.
How to get SaraYou can only get Sara in the Raiden Shogun banner, Reign of Serenity, as a limited 4-star character. She will not be available in the standard banner.
Genshin Impact Sara Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)
Strengths
- Has quite some distance on her bow attacks
- Recharges the team’s energy
- Sara is a great catalyst for Electro attacks and reactions
Weaknesses
- Her buff will only work automatically when you raise her Constellation to 2
- Not as good of a Support as some of the other characters
- Here are some Genshin Impact codes as a thank you for reading this!
Best Build for Sara in Genshin ImpactSara is a good Electro bow user, whose ability to buff her team outweighs most of her flaws. If you’re looking to build her for Support, it’s best to pair her with the Skyward Harp, as it increases her CRIT DMG by 20% and can inflict an extra AoE attack. Her artifact set should be focused on the Noblesse Oblige, as the Burst DMG bonus you get is stellar for Sara.
Sara - Best Artifacts and Weapons
Noblesse ObligeATK% / Electro DMG / CRIT Rate Set Bonuses:
- (2) Elemental Burst DMG + 20%
- (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.
Thundering Pulse
- Base Attack: 48
- Rating: 5*
- Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate 4.8%
Best Party Members to match Sara with in Genshin Impact
Premium (Gacha) TeamIn Genshin Impact, Sara is a great Support with a powerful buff that can make the team stronger, and she is able to recover energy quickly, keeping everyone on their toes. Use Beidou as your primary DPS, as her Burst will be ready constantly thanks to Sara’s energy supply. Xingqiu will work as a great sub-DPS to provide damage while Beidou is off the field and can also heal. Childe will be another reaction coil when out on the field, using the Electro from Sara and Beidou to really hone in on massive damage.
F2P TeamSara is your DPS here and offers energy and buffs to the team while dishing out her own Electro attacks. Anemo Traveler can keep the enemies packed in tight and react with another powerful debuff. Barbara is a great healer and can help with Electro-Charge reactions. Kaeya is a great Cryo backup and will help deliver Superconduct thanks to Sara’s Electro.
Talents / Skills / Passive
Tengu Bowmanship - Normal AttackNormal: Perform up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charge Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, crackling lightning will accumulate on the arrowhead. An arrow fully charged with the storm's might will deal Electro DMG.
When in the Crowfeather Cover state, a fully-charged arrow will leave a Crowfeather behind after it hits.Plunge Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact. Skill Attributes:
- 1-Hit DMG 36.9%
- 2-Hit DMG 38.7%
- 3-Hit DMG 48.5%
- 4-Hit DMG 50.4%
- 5-Hit DMG 58.1%
- Aimed Shot - 43.9%
- Fully Charged Aimed Shot- 124%
- Plunge DMG - 56.8%
- Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%
Tengu Stormcall - Elemental SkillRetreats rapidly with the speed of a tengu, summoning the protection of the Crowfeather. Gains Crowfeather Cover for 18s, and when Kujou Sara fires a fully-charged Aimed Shot, Crowfeather Cover will be consumed and will leave a Crowfeather at the target location.
Crowfeathers will trigger Tengu Juurai: Ambush after a short time, dealing Electro DMG & granting the active character within its AoE an ATK Bonus based on Kujou Sara's Base ATK. The ATK Bonuses from different Tengu Juurai will not stack, while their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.
- Tengu Juurai: Ambush DMG 125.8%
- ATK Bonus Ratio - 43%
- ATK Bonus Duration - 6s
- CD 10s
Subjugation: Koukou Sendou - Elemental BurstCasts down Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker, dealing AOE Electro DMG. Afterwards, Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker spreads out into 4 consecutive bouts of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster, dealing AoE Electro DMG.
Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster can provide the active character within their AoE with the same ATK Bonus as given by the Elemental Skill, Tengu Stormcall. The ATK Bonuses from various Tengu Juurai will not stack, and their effects and duration will be determined by the last Tengu Juurai to take effect.Skill Attributes
- Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker DMG - 409.6%
- Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker DMG - 34.1%
- CD - 20s
- Energy Cost - 80
Immovable Will - 1st Ascension PassiveWhile in the Crowfeather Cover state provided by Tengu Stormcall, Aimed Shot charge times are decreased by 60%.
Decorum - 4th Ascension PassiveWhen Tengu Juurai: Ambush hits opponents, Kujou Sara will restore 1.2 Energy to all party members for every 100% Energy Recharge she has. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.
Land Survey - Unlocked AutomaticallyWhen dispatched on an expedition in Inazuma, the time consumed is reduced by 25%.
Talent Leveling Materials
Gained from Enemy Drops (Hilichurls):
- Damaged Mask
- Stained Mask
- Ominous Mask
Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):
- Teachings of Elegance
- Guide to Elegance
- Philosophies of Elegance
Obtained after defeating Bosses (Signora Challenge):Ashen Heart
Constellations
Crow’s EyeWhen Tengu Juurai grants characters ATK Bonuses or hits opponents, the CD of Tenu Stormcall is decreased by 1s. This effect can be triggered once every 3s.
Dark WingsUnleashing Tengu Stormcall will leave a weaker Crowfeater at Kujou Sara's original position that will deal 30% of its original DMG.
The War WithinIncreases the Level of Subjugation: Koukou Sendou by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.
Conclusive ProofThe number of Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster released by Subjugation: Koukou Sendou is increased to 6.
SpellsingerIncreases the Level of Tengu Stormcall by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.
Sin of PrideThe Electro DMG of characters who have had their ATK increased by Tengu Juurai has its Crit DMG increased by 60%.
Genshin Impact Sara Ascensions costsPhase 1
- Lv.20→Lv.40
- Mora Cost: 20,000
- Dendrobium ×3
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver ×1
- Damaged Mask ×3
- Lv.40→Lv.50
- Dendrobium ×10
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×3
- Damaged Mask ×15
- Storm Beads ×2
- Lv.50→Lv.60
- Mora Cost: 60,000
- Dendrobium ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Fragment ×6
- Stained Mask ×12
- Storm Beads ×4
- Lv.60→Lv.70
- Mora Cost: 80,000
- Dendrobium ×20
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×3
- Stained Mask ×18
- Storm Beads ×8
- Lv.70→Lv.80
- Mora Cost: 100,000
- Dendrobium ×45
- Vajrada Amethyst Chunk ×6
- Ominous Mask ×12
- Storm Beads ×12
- Lv.80→Lv.90
- Mora Cost: 120,000
- Dendrobium ×60
- Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone ×6
- Ominous Mask ×24
- Storm Beads ×20
Base StatsAt Level 1, Sara starts with 802 HP, 16 ATK, and 53 DEF.
Wishes / AvailabilitySara is currently featured in the Event Wish Banner, Reign of Serenity, which runs from September 1st, 2021 to September 21st, 2021. She will not be featured in the Standard Banner.
You know, we also have a Genshin Impact tier list if you want to check how well Sara performs in comparison to other characters! Also, stay tune, soon enough we plan to make a Genshin Impact characters hub with all of the available characters and their detailed guides!
Want more? Check out our 44 other Genshin Impact tips, guides and walkthroughs!