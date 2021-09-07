The Witcher: Monster Slayer was released around a month ago, so developer Spokko has decided it's time for an in-game event. It's called the Great Hunt, and players of the AR Witcher game can get involved between now and 30th September.

Whilst the Great Hunt is ongoing, players will find that their Witcher senses will be much sharper than usual, and the interaction range on the map will increase to more than double. This will allow players to track more easily than before.

Not only will the game's various beasties be much easier to track, but there will also be significantly more of them strolling around the world. It will be a good opportunity for players to test out their combat skills whilst reaping the rewards for tackling numerous foes.

Greetings, Witchers! Hungry for more action and slaying monsters? Sharp your sword right now and prepare to fight witcher for Special Event — The Great Hunt which will last until September 30th.#TheWitcherMonsterSlayer pic.twitter.com/xJKUheDRIl — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) September 1, 2021

Alongside this in-game event, Spokko is also running a social media event called The Epic Hunt. It tasks players with snapping a quick photo of a beast in its natural habitat after successfully tracking it down. The best pictures will be rewarded with in-game currency. If you're interested, you can learn more about it over on the game's official Instagram page

In case you missed the initial coverage and release, The Witcher: Monster Hunter is a location-based RPG set in CD Projekt Red's popular world. It sees players embarking on quests, tracking monsters and collecting trophies from their fallen enemies.

The Witcher: Monster Hunter is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of The Witcher: Monster Slayer news stories!