Puzzle & Dragons collaborates with Duel Masters in the latest update of the puzzle RPG, letting players participate in exclusive collab dungeons throughout the event. Players can now summon mystical creatures for battle from now until September 19th, as well as collect Duel Masters Medals and other awesome first-time clear rewards for a limited time.

With the Puzzle & Dragons x Duel Masters crossover event, you can call forth creatures from the Creature World using your Medals to buff up your deck. Then, put your monsters to the test at the special Duel Masters dungeon to score in-game goodies like the Duel Masters Medal - Gold, or clear floors with ease at the Duel Masters Challenge! dungeon along with a special pull from the Duel Masters Memorial Egg Machine once you clear the whole dungeon.

The Duel Masters Memorial Egg Machine will contain cool finds like the 7-star Red Dragon Caller, Sonia [DM]; 7-star Awoken Zeus Olympios [DM]; 6-star Genmu Emperor, Infinite Dragon; 6-star Flaming Revolution Dghiragon; 5-star Kachua, Keeper of the Icegate; and the 5-star Bolmeteus Steel Dragon. Apart from the special event bundles in the shop, players will also be rewarded simply by logging into the game during the special login event.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the game, Puzzle & Dragons is a combination of puzzles and dungeon-crawling topped with the unmistakable appeal of monster-collecting. Players can capture, evolve, and level up their monsters to maximize their skills in battle. If you’re eager to give it a go, you can download the game over on the App Store or on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Looking for more puzzles that will help you pass the time on your phone? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best puzzle games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?

Want more? Check out our 35 other Puzzle & Dragons news stories!