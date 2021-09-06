Garena has just announced that Free Fire, its insanely popular battle royale title, is launching an all-new in-game event for Moco titled Moco: Rebirth. As one of the most popular characters in the game, the fan-fave hacker Moco will star in her own event beginning September 10th.

In Free Fire’s Moco: Rebirth event, players will be able to experience a revamped interface, as well as a full pack of exclusive collectibles and tons of exciting in-game events. The story takes players on a journey through an awakened Moco following her attempt to free her friend Steffi from incarceration. The outlaw then stumbles upon a chance encounter with an old friend while trying to help Steffi escape from prison, and this leads her to her awakening. Moco then rediscovers the world around her as well as her own freedom to do as she pleases.

Players will be able to explore the Coder’s Crib during the event as its main interface. The themed event will also provide players with lots of daily in-game activities, plus cool rewards simply by logging into the game every day. There will also be Moco currencies that players can exchange in the hacked Horizon store.

Survivors can reinvent their own aesthetics to be in sync with the event using Moco: Rebirth-themed costumes and collections. There will also be an exclusive pet skin called Cyber Falco, so if you want to stay updated on all the latest developments about the event, be sure to check out the game’s YouTube channel for all the juiciest info.

For now, you can give the 10-minute survival shooter a go by downloading Free Fire on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

