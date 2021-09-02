MobilityWare has announced a new update to Jigsaw Puzzle, adding beloved Disney Characters to the mobile puzzle title. The new Disney-themed jigsaw puzzles will include characters and moments from popular hits such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, and Bambi.

Jigsaw Puzzle’s latest update will add limited-time events such as the Disney Summer Fun Event, letting players hunt for golden puzzle pieces to score Disney-themed prizes. Running from September 2nd to September 15th, the event will let fans play through the 25,000 puzzles in the game for tons of exclusive rewards. In the first puzzle packs, characters from Mickey and Friends, 101 Dalmations, and Snow White will be featured.

“Our Jigsaw Puzzle audience has always loved beautiful scenes and strong characters,” says MobilityWare CEO Dave Yonamine. “What better way to support our mission of bringing joy to our players than through the treasure trove of Disney stories that have delighted the world for decades. The wonderful characters and worlds coming into the game will enchant players of all skill levels.”

The Disney characters certainly add lots of flavour and a splash of colour to the jigsaw puzzles, letting players experience the magic of the world-renowned IP no matter where they are in the world, and right from the palm of their hand. If you’re eager to get in on all the Disney-themed action, you can download Jigsaw Puzzle on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the Facebook channel to stay updated on all the latest developments.

