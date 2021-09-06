The Madden NFL franchise has been a mainstay in sports gaming and is one of the most recognizable video games in the United States and possibly the world. Most folks may have heard the name "Madden" before with the game being named after legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. The game is so popular, though, that most may be more familiar with the game than with the man himself.

It's been a bumpy road in recent years for the longtime series, but one version of the game that always remains steady is the mobile one, and so, EA Sports dropped Madden NFL 22 Mobile for American Football fans who love mobile gaming.

If you've never played a Madden Mobile game before but are a series vet on PC or console, then we'll tell you some of the things you should know about the mobile game, this year in particular. I'll say that there's a solid blend of difference and familiarity.

