Doomsday: Last Survivors is a war strategy game, similar to The Walking Dead Survivors. The game is developed and published by SkyRise Digital Pte. Ltd. The game has just been soft-launched in certain regions around the world and is now available to download and play on both Android and iOS devices.

About the game

Doomsday: Last Survivors is a war strategy game that has a mix of online multiplayer competition and real-time strategy elements. The game is set in the future after zombies have taken over the world.

The players get to play as the commander of the last few survivors. The survivors must now fight against zombies to protect their lives and the future of humanity. Your objective is to lead your fellow survivors to fight against zombies and other enemies.

Doomsday: Last Survivors is very similar to The Walking Dead Survivors, which was released on Android and iOS a few months back. Everything from the gameplay and graphics to the game mechanics seems awfully familiar.

Doomsday: Last Survivors is soft-launched in selected regions

The developers have just soft-launched Doomsday: Last Survivors in selected regions across the world. If you reside in any of the countries mentioned below, then you can simply head to your local Google Play or App Store to download Doomsday: Last Survivors right away.

Doomsday: Last Survivors has soft-launched in the following countries: Philippines, Malaysia, Cyprus, Fiji, Malta, Iceland, Guam, Micronesia, Monaco, Christmas Island, Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Greece, Belgium, Czechia, Austria, Ireland, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

If you wish to immerse yourself into an entertaining and engaging zombie-based strategy game mixed with a dash of tower defense then, Doomsday: Last Survivors will undoubtedly fit the bill.

