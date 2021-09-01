Want to make your character look fancy in Minecraft Pocket Edition? Skins are the answer for getting a unique look in this pixel world. In this article, we will suggest some excellent skins for you to try out.

To date, Minecraft has allowed tons of modifications and that’s the reason it is known as one of the best sandbox titles. Whether it be modified maps, environment or even characters, Minecraft allows all types of modification.

Today, we will list five of the best skin packs which are a must-try in Minecraft Pocket Edition. We will also tell you the steps on how you can easily apply the skins in-game. Oh, and when you are done, you can take a look at the best Minecraft PE addons!

What are Minecraft Skin packs?

How to use Minecraft Skin packs?

First off, to download the skins, head to Minecraftskins.com

Download the skin and head to Minecraft Pocket Edition

Open the game, locate the hanger on the lower right side of the screen

Tap on the skin icon and choose the skin you've just downloaded

After choosing hit on confirm to apply the skin

Skin Packs are basically custom made skins for in-game characters. These skins are mainly modified from the original ones and are completely legal to use.The steps are easy. Make sure to follow all the instructional steps down below to quickly apply the skin to your character.

Want more? Check out our 172 other Minecraft - Pocket Edition articles!