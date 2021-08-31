To give you a new experience while playing Minecraft PE we have created a list of the best addons, all of which are free to try. Along with the list, we will also provide the steps required to import them into your game.

Playing the same packs for a long time can get boring. Minecraft is ever-evolving in terms of content and modifications of its features thanks to addons, which are simply tweaks or mods in the Minecraft environment.

What are Minecraft Pocket Edition addons?

How to install addons in Minecraft PE?

Download the Minecraft PE addons using their respective link

Head to the App Store and search for addons for Minecraft PE

Install the app and wait for the installation to complete

Once the process is complete, launch the app and wait for it to detect the data files

After successfully scanning, press one of the addons and select the option, copy to Minecraft

That’s it, the addon has been successfully added to Minecraft Pocket Edition

Launch the app and tap on "Create a new world"

The Minecraft PE addons which you have added earlier will be appearing in the drop-down menu

which you have added earlier will be appearing in the drop-down menu Tap on the desired addon in order to start playing

Minecraft PE addons are the files that are modified versions of the original code. The addons let you change the Minecraft environment to something entirely different. It gives you access to things that were previously restricted. So, addons are used to make the game feel more exciting and fresh.There are various methods for importing these data files onto your game. But, we have found the easiest and shortest way to add the files. Follow the steps below to get started:

Want more? Check out our 36 other Minecraft - Pocket Edition tips, guides and walkthroughs!