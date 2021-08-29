Soul Land Reloaded is a brand new mobile RPG game developed and published by New Times Game. It has just been released globally and is now available to download for both Android and iOS users.

About the Game

Soul Land Reloaded is a mobile RPG based on the hit anime series 'Soul Land'. It's been officially licensed by the Soul Land series. Just like in the hit Anime series, here in the game, you get to experience Tang San's epic journey, meet Shrek Seven Devils, hunt down Soul Beasts, and Conquer Sea God Island. It's built with fans in mind, and so you can expect it to be stuffed full of Soul Land elements.

It has already been a few days since the launch of Soul Land Reloaded, and players, especially those who watch anime, are loving the game. The average rating of 4.9 on the App Store and 4.6 on Google Play.

The developers have also released an anime game trailer of Soul Land Reloaded, which you can have a look at below:

Soul Land Reloaded released is now available on Android and iOS

Soul Land Reloaded has been released globally; the developers took to social media to share the good news with the gaming community. If you are all set to jump into real-time battle combat then you can download the Soul Land Reloaded right away.

The developers are also giving the new players free ten pulls for the first seven days as log-in rewards, and these pulls have a super high drop rate and guarantee multiple summons and characters.

Black Screen Issues

When starting the app, some players who recently downloaded Soul Land Reloaded were getting a black screen error. The developers have asked these players to uninstall and reinstall the game, which seems to have resolved the error. The black screen problem has now been fixed and should not affect new players.