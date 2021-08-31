Everdale is a mobile building simulation game from Supercell that has just been soft-launched in many countries around the world. If you are just getting started with the game, then we have some essential Everdale beginner’s tips and tricks that will surely come in handy as your progress in the game. So, let’s get started.

Soup management is very important

Soup is needed for all other jobs in the game. Your villagers will come back every minute or two to the kitchen to have soup, and if you don’t provide them with it, they won’t work. As such, it's of the utmost importance that soup production is carried out at a good pace. A good rule of thumb is to place one pumpkin patch for every two working villagers.

Also, try to keep your kitchen filled with berries, mushrooms, and eggs, which you can use to produce soup as and when required instantly.

Prioritize upgrading storages

If you want to progress quickly in Everdale , then you should focus on researching and upgrading storage. As you level up, you will require more resources to build new buildings and upgrade existing ones. If you have small storage you will run out of resources when you go AFK, and the villagers will stop working. So upgrade storage whenever you get the opportunity to do so.

When you have multiple storage units, you can also move one closer to the construction building to decrease the build time.

Put villagers on long tasks when going AFK

When going AFK, make sure to assign the villagers long tasks. This way, you will maximum progress even when you are offline. Some of the best options are assigning villagers to valley tasks such as in Sheep Pasture or Wheat field when going offline.

Avoid valley tasks when you are offline; focus on your own village and short tasks when you are online.

These are some essential Everdale beginner’s tips and tricks that we think new players should be aware of. We will soon be posting more in-depth Everdale guides, so stay tuned with us.

