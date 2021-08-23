Supercell has just revealed its latest game, Everdale. It's a collaborative mobile building simulation game, which is a fairly unique concept. The game is now available to download for Android and iOS in selected regions.

About Everdale

Everdale is the latest game from Supercell's Helsinki-based gaming studio. Unlike other games from the developer, it does not have battle elements. This time, the developers have taken a different approach where the entire focus is on collaborative worldbuilding.

In Everdale, you join other friends or players to build and expand your world. There are no wars or looting, just good vibes and friendly collaboration.

In the announcement video, Supercell stated that the simple idea behind the game is that it allows the players to build wonderful things together without the fear of being attacked.

"Everdale is all about peaceful building and chilling with other nice people in a beautiful game environment," says Lasse, Game Lead on Everdale.

Gameplay

As a player, you get to manage your villagers. Your job is to ensure that they are working, getting fed, harvesting resources for projects, and crafting items to trade. Once you have gotten into the groove of the village, you join a valley with nine other players. Each player has their own town, and together they combine to form a team, sharing resources to build and expand.

Everdale is now available to download in selected regions

Australia

Canada

Denmark

Finland

Hong Kong

Iceland

Malaysia

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland and

United kingdom

Everdale has been in a limited public test phase for the last few months. But now, the developers have made the game available to download and play in more regions. Players residing in any of the below countries will be able to download the game right away from the App Store or Google Play

We have just got our hands on the game, and at a first glance, it looks pretty much like Clash of Clans where you build and expand your village, but there are no troops or battles to worry about. The game looks quite beautiful, but upgrading seems to take up a lot of time in Everdale, just like in Clash of Clans.