SuperPlanet has released its gargantuan turn-based PvP Legendino for both iOS and Android devices, letting players engage in real-time battles using epic dinos in a strategy mobile title. Based on Jules Verne's novel “Journey to the Center of the Earth”, the game lets you collect and power up more than a whopping 160 kinds of dinosaurs that also look hella awesome at the same time.

Legendino: Dinosaur Battle is out now across 170 countries around the world in 14 languages, because nobody should be left out of this epic battle of the beasts from ages past. Dinos possess unique appearances and abilities, and will definitely appeal to collectors who fancy everything from cute dino babies to cool monstrosities ready to duke it out with other adult dinosaurs on the arena. Dinosaurs will have five attributes (water, fire, forest, light, and darkness), and you’ll have to master each one to become the ultimate Dino Master.

The gameplay mechanics of the combat itself is based on the simple rules of “Rock, Paper, Scissors”. Players will not only have to master the dinosaurs’ skills, but they’ll also have to know how to predict their opponents’ moves to gain the upper hand in battle. The Skill Combination System also keeps things spicy as combining Attack and Attack can create a Strong Attack, while combining Attack and Defense can create a Counter Attack.

Legendino: Dinosaur Battle is now available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To celebrate the launch, the “Arena Play Count Reward Event” will reward players simply by filling the play count, win or lose. Achieving levels 20 and 50 will provide you with Dino Feed and Gemstones to level up and evolve dinos.

