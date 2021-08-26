Komoe Technology Limited has announced that pre-orders are now open for Final Gear, a thrilling strategy title that lets you pilot awesome mechs in a post-apocalyptic world. Published by the FlashWing Studio, the mech-styled strategy RPG will soon land on both iOS and Android devices across the globe following its success in China (Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan included), Japan, and South Korea.

Final Gear features cool-looking mechs that players can fully customize to their liking, all while picking from a host of female pilots to fight the good fight. You’ll play as the Captain of a mobile armored force tasked to rebuild a fallen world. Considering the game nabbed the top spot in the iOS "Free" category for five consecutive days after its initial launch in South Korea, you can expect high-quality gameplay and top-notch animation from the action-packed title.

Featuring a rich narrative, stellar voice dubs, dynamic and strategic maps, and unique customization systems, Final Gear offers a refreshing experience for any mech aficionado, or basically for anyone who appreciates a good strategy game. You can find out more about Final Gear by following its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, or by joining the Discord channel to stay updated on the official release date.