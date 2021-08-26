Five days. That’s all it took. Five days after release and Nexon’s newest free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days has over a million downloads! It's an impressive feat, no doubt.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days initially launched only in Japan in February 2020 and after achieving notable success there, the game officially launched worldwide for iOS and Android devices on 19th August this year. The positive response and massive success are clear by the number of downloads it has reached in such a short span of time. And that number keeps on increasing by the day.

It is evident that fans of the hit series, which is featured on both HBO Max and Crunchyroll, wanted to miss out on a chance to explore the fantasy world of KonoSuba themselves on their phones.

A milestone like one million downloads is something that publishers love to celebrate. And, as such, Nexon is dropping rewards like it's raining. All you have to do is log into KonoSuba: Fantastic Days and receive your rewards!

Between August 30th at 5:00 pm PDT and September 5th at 8:00 am PDT, log in to receive 1,500 Free Quartz. This reward is redeemable only once per account.

Players can also enjoy a celebratory event between August 31st at 1:00 am PDT and September 3rd at 12:59 am PDT, where all normal main quests will have a 2x Item Drop rate.

Looking at the current performance, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is surely going to achieve greater feats at a rapid pace. KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is an RPG following the storyline from the show that also boasts the same voice actors as the show. The game can be downloaded for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. You can stay up to date by following their official website.

