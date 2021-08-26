Garena has announced that they have decided to cancel the upcoming Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021 tournament due to Covid related concerns. The esports event was scheduled to take place later this year.

Free Fire World Series 2021 has been cancelled

Garena, the publisher of Free Fire, announced today that they would not be hosting the next Free Fire World Series (FFWS) that was meant to take place in November. The decision to cancel the event has been taken in light of the evolving situation around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garena stated that their top priority is the well-being of everyone involved in the event. They considered all other options but ultimately decided to cancel the event to safeguard the health and safety of the Free Fire Community.

The Free Fire World Series 2021 was reportedly going to be held in Mexico. The South American country is having a hard time amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by the Delta variant of the Virus. We are assuming this is the reason behind cancelling the event.

About Free Fire World Series

Free Fire World Series is the flagship mobile esports event hosted by Garena. The event provides a platform for the best Free Fire teams worldwide to gather in the same arena and battle it out for a massive prize pool and to engrave their name in the history of mobile esports.

The last edition of the Free Fire World Series was held in Singapore in late May, where Team Phoenix Force from Thailand was crowned the champion, taking home the massive prize of $500,000 USD from a total prize pool of $2 Million. This tournament also set the record for the highest peak viewership (excluding Chinese platforms) of 5.4 million concurrent views, the highest ever for any esports match in history.

