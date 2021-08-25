Bandai Namco has just announced a brand new game that will join the Tales family soon, and yes, it’s on mobile. Titled Tales of Luminaria, the new game was unveiled at gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, and will be available on both Android and iOS devices soon - how soon that official release date may be is anyone’s guess, as the company conveniently left out its particular launch date. Still, the game’s development is well underway, so we might hope for a release this year (fingers crossed).

All that we do know about Tales of Luminaria comes from the newly released teaser trailer, which you can feast your eyes on in the embedded clip below. There’s a nostalgia-inducing tribute to titles of Tales past, bringing back in waves all the reasons why we love the popular IP so darn much. I still remember all the feels I felt when I was fighting monsters with Stahn Aileron and Rutee Katrea in Tales of Destiny way back when.

From the teaser trailer, it seems that the game might be - lo and behold - in portrait mode, and will apparently feature some form of free exploration. There’s a short segment in the montage where you see characters running around fields, so while we’re not sure if it’s an open-world title, it will at least have a feature that lets you walk around with some level of freedom. The combat looks as action-packed as always, which is what you can expect from the Tales franchise. The music playing in the background also sounds absolutely lovely - it definitely ups the emotional level during gameplay.

Tales of Luminaria will soon be out for both iOS and Android devices. We don’t have the official release date at the moment, but we’ll likely have more details about the game soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

