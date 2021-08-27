Clash Royale is one of those names that we're all too familiar with as mobile gamers. When you think of the upper echelon of the platform, you think of Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, Brawl Stars, Mobile Legends, and League of Legends: Wild Rift among others, and CR is included in that elite group.

It has gained popularity in the gaming community over the years following the success of Clash of Clans, which was also created by Supercell. It's a strategic, card-based tower defence game. Yes, it's essentially all of that put together.

It has become such a hit, that it is also one of the biggest esports games in the world as well as being a popular game of choice for mobile content creation. But, aside from these things, what else is there to know about this colourful competitive game? If you've never played it, here are some things you should know.

