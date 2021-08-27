Matches Are Quick
This is something that gamers on the go might appreciate as well as fans who watch the Clash Royale esports tournaments. Each match you play of Clash Royale is fairly quick. Depending on how chaotic things are, you can get through a match in under 10 minutes pretty easily.
The speed of the games leads to some high intense moments too, which is part of why it's a fun game for mobile gamers and esports fans alike. Let's face it, we do live in a society where speed is of the essence in order to keep people's attention, and CR does that well.
You have Elixer that recharges every few seconds so you'll be able to place cards down left and right and send your characters out to destroy the opponent's castles. And the battles are endless so there's no type of intermission or halftime. If Clash Royale isn't the most fast-paced strategy game then it's certainly up there.
Party Mode
A great feature in Clash Royale is "Party" mode. This is a game mode that regularly features fun, unique events. These events come and go, but they're always good fun. One example is a variation of a match where you have unlimited Elixir, so you can go crazy unleashing your cards.
That's just one example, as there are other clever modes that they come up with. One mode that's always around is 2v2 which can be pretty wild at times. When you have four different players using their cards, it can make the battlefield look pretty epic.
You can easily switch between game modes and get into matches very quickly. Party is a good mode to compliment the popular duel mode (one on one) which operates as the main aspect of the game. But Party is great and it's a good way to earn some rewards under more casual circumstances.
Esports Section
If you're a fan of esports, there's a nifty little feature in Clash Royale. It's slightly hidden but it can be found pretty quickly by clicking on the crown at the top right corner. Here you'll find a section that shows videos, news, and esports.
Yup, you can watch Clash Royale tournament action right through the game app itself. Games like Rocket League have done something similar. In RL, when tournaments were live, they'd let you watch the tourneys right through the game, both pro and college matches which was cool.
In Clash, you can watch both previously recorded matches and live events when they have them, which is pretty often. There are also social media posts and other videos shown under this crown as well. Another neat aspect is the "TV Royale" which allows you to watch random matches from around the world. So, if you don't feel like playing, kick back and enjoy some other matches, whether live or previously played, like the esports section. This is found on the menu button in the top right corner, next to the crown.