Tetris Beat is out now on Apple Arcade, letting players enjoy classic Tetris gameplay while bopping their heads to the beat. N3TWORK’s rhythm game boasts exclusive music from trending artists and industry faves such as Alison Wonderland, GARZA (of Thievery Corporation), Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dauwd, CINTHIE, and so much more. Featuring 18 exclusive songs at launch, the game will add new beats every month to keep players on their toes, whether they’re into Dance and Hip Hop or fans of Pop.

“Tetris has always been an inclusive game, no matter what background, language, gender, or age, it’s loved by everyone. In fact, one of our slogans at Tetris is ‘We All Play Together,’” says Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris. “The seven Tetriminos represent all the colors of the rainbow, and we love how the music in Tetris Beat was curated with that in mind.”

In Tetris Beat, you can take your pick from three modes: Drop mode combines Tetris and rhythm gameplay where you’ll have to rotate and drop Tetriminos and sync your actions to the beat to earn bigger scores. In Tap mode, players can focus on the rhythm in a more casual environment. And finally, Marathon mode lets you enjoy classic Tetris while customizing your own soundtrack.

“We collaborated individually with each artist on everything from their song structure to the colors and visual themes in order to meld their personality with the Tetris Beat gameplay. This level of partnership is unprecedented and we couldn’t be more delighted to share it with the Apple Arcade audience,” says Lawrence Clark, Executive Producer of Tetris Beat.

Meanwhile, according to Kathee Chimowitz, Strategic Partnerships at N3TWORK, “When picking the artists for Tetris Beat, we wanted to build as diverse a lineup as possible, showcasing not just a variety of different musical genres, but under-represented genders and ethnicities as well.”

Tetris Beat is available now on Apple Arcade’s subscription service for $4.99 a month. Check our top 10 best Apple Arcade games for more!