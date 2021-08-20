When it comes to exploration, adventures and creating your own buildings in a game, Minecraft stands above the best. I this article, we will discuss all the essential queries like 'is Minecraft PE free', 'how to update it', and 'can you install Minecraft PE for free on iOS without a jailbreak'.

In Minecraft, players pretty much roam around and exploring new places in search of materials while building and destroying structures. In addition, you’ll have to tackle dangerous mobs and craft new weapons and armours to ensure you survive

Now, let’s head to the queries people have been searching for.

How to update Minecraft PE?

Open Google Play and head to the installed app sections

You can also search for the game

Tap on Minecraft

If there’s an update, you will be able to download it by pressing the Update button, next to the Open button

Launch the App Store and head to the updates section

Generally, the App Store sends a notification if there’s a new update

You can press the Update button to download the latest version if it isn't already installed

So, if you want to update Minecraft PE, follow the steps below. We have listed the steps for both Android and iOS since we are obviously focusing on mobile games here on Pocket Gamer.

Is it free for iOS and Android?

Minecraft Pocket Edition is a premium title that costs $7.49 for Android and $6.49 for iOS. There are a lot of third-party websites on the internet that claim to give free Minecraft files to play on your device, but most of them are fake and should simply be avoided.

Is Minecraft PE free on PC?

Minecraft Pocket Edition is only available on mobile devices. If you’re looking to play Minecraft, then you're best of playing the dedicated PC version. However, if you want to try the Pocket Edition using an emulator, you can follow our guide for using an emulator by clicking the link below.

Can you install Minecraft PE for free on iOS without a jailbreak?

There are tons of tutorials on the internet that tell you how you can jailbreak your iPhone or iPad to play the games that require root access. We suggest not to opt for such methods as jailbreaking your device will make it vulnerable for others to access, and you'll lose your warranty. Buy Minecraft from Play Store

Want more? Check out our 35 other Minecraft - Pocket Edition tips, guides and walkthroughs!