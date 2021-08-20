Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Klee guide! Klee is an energetic girl who has a penchant for creating explosives. One of her favourite activities is ‘fish blasting’, which is throwing bombs into a lake to catch fish. While she is technically a member of the Knights of Favonius, she gets into trouble regularly and often tries to flee the crime scene.

Whenever caught, instead of spending her time reflecting on her actions, she spends that time thinking up new explosions and bombs. In the Klee guide below you will find the following features.

Character Appearance

Klee Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Pyro / A Tier / 5* Rarity / Catalyst

How to get Klee?

Genshin Impact Klee Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

High Pyro DMG

Great for setting up Pyro reactions with her bombs

Her bomb’s explosions knock back enemies

Weaknesses

Her support is stowed away behind her Constellations

Short range attacks are hard to aim

No lasting effects from her Skill

In Genshin Impact , Klee uses her bombs to set up Pyro reactions as they explode over and over again. While this allows her to knock back enemies, her short attack requires precision and can lead to unwanted placements. Either way, she excels as a DPS when her Pyro skills are boosted.Klee was only available through the event banner, Sparkling Steps. She is not available in the standard banner.

Best Build for Klee in Genshin Impact

Klee is a great DPS with her Pyro abilities, with either her normal or her charged attacks. While you can use her Elemental Skill against multiple enemies, her Burst attack is greatest when used against one enemy. Boosting her Pyro damage with the Crimson Witch of Flames set ensures that any damage she is dealing or helping deal raises the output through the roof.

You can boost her speed with Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, giving her more momentum to get up close, let the explosions rumble, and back out when the time’s right.

Klee - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Crimson Witch of Flames

(2) Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

(4) Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: CRIT DMG + 7.2%

Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain rewardIncreases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.Gacha

Best Party Members to match Klee with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact , Klee is best as your primary source of damage. Pick Xingqiu to work with Klee’s Pyro to create Vaporize reactions. Bennett can be your team’s healer, but also will give Pyro resonance which will boost Klee’s damage even more. Venti is great for controlling the field and spreading reactions and Pyro around.Klee is going to serve as the DPS for this party. Xiangling will help boost Klee’s output with her Pyro resonance, and acts as a general Support. Barbara can heal Klee even when she’s kept in the reserves, which is useful. Fischl can serve to swap, use her Skill, then swap back to Klee, as it will stay out and continue to do damage.

Klee Talents / Skills / Passive

Kaboom! - Normal Attack

1-Hit DMG 72.2%

2-Hit DMG 62.4%

3-Hit DMG 89.9%

Charged Attack DMG - 157%

- 157% Charged Attack Stamina Cost - 50

- 50 Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Throws things that go boom when they hit things! Perform up to 3 explosive attacks, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and deals AoE Pyro DMG to opponents after a short casting time.Gathering the power of Pyro, Klee plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in her path. Deals AoE Pyro DMG upon impact with the ground.

Jumpy Dumpty - Elemental Skill

Jumpy Dumpty is tons of boom-bang-fun!

When thrown, Jumpy Dumpty bounces thrice, igniting and dealing AoE Pyro DMG with every bounce.

On the third bounce, the bomb splits into eight mines. The mines will explode upon contact with enemies, or after a short period of time, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Starts with 2 charges.

Jumpy Dumpty DMG - 95%

- 95% Mine DMG - 33%

- 33% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD 20s

Sparks ‘n’ Splash - Elemental Burst

Sparks ‘n’ Splash DMG - 42.6%

- 42.6% Duration - 10s

- 10s Energy Cost - 60

Klee's Blazing Delight! For the duration of this ability, continuously summons Sparks 'n' Splash to attack nearby enemies, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.

Pounding Surprise - 1st Ascension Passive

Sparkling Burst - 4th Ascension Passive

All Of My Treasures! - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Samachurls):

Divining Scroll

Sealed Scroll

Forbidden Curse Scroll

Acquired from Domains (Monday/Thursday/Sunday):

Teachings of Freedom

Guide to Freedom

Philosophies of Freedom

When Jumpy Dumpty and Normal Attacks deal DMG, Klee has a 50% chance to obtain an Explosive Spark. This Explosive Spark is consumed by the next Charged Attack, which costs no Stamina and deals 50% increased DMG.When Klee's Charged Attack results in a CRIT, all party members gain 2 Elemental Energy.Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the mini-map.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Lupus Boreas Challenge):

Ring of Boreas

Genshin Impact Clee Constellations

Chained Reactions

Explosive Frags

Exquisite Compound

Sparkly Explosion

Nova Burst

Blazing Delight

Genshin Impact Klee Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×3

Agnidus Agate Sliver ×1

Divining Scroll ×3

Lv.40→Lv.50

Philanemo Mushroom ×10

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×3

Divining Scroll ×15

Everflame Seed ×2

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×20

Agnidus Agate Fragment ×6

Sealed Scroll ×12

Everflame Seed ×4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×20

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×3

Sealed Scroll ×18

Everflame Seed ×8

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×45

Agnidus Agate Chunk ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×12

Everflame Seed ×12

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Philanemo Mushroom ×60

Agnidus Agate Gemstone ×6

Forbidden Curse Scroll ×24

Everflame Seed ×20

Attacks and Skills have a certain chance to summon sparks that bombard opponents, dealing DMG equal to 120% of Sparks 'n' Splash's DMG.Being hit by Jumpy Dumpty's mines decreases opponents' DEF by 23% for 10s.Increases the Level of Jumpy Dumpty by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.If Klee leaves the field during the duration of Sparks 'n' Splash, her departure triggers an explosion that deals 555% of her ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.Increases the Level of Sparks 'n' Splash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.While under the effects of Sparks 'n' Splash, Klee will regenerate 3 Energy for all members of the party (excluding Klee) every 3s. When Sparks 'n' Splash is used, all party members will gain a 10% Pyro DMG Bonus for 25s.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Klee starts with 801 HP, 24 ATK, and 48 DEF.

Wishes / Availability

Genshin Impact' Klee was last featured in the Event Wish Banner, Sparkling Steps, which ran from June 9th, 2021 to June 29th, 2021. She is not featured in the Standard Banner.

