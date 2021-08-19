Roguelike top-down shooter Tesla Force has officially released for iOS devices today. 10ton’s unique title lets you use science as a superpower to take down tentacles in endless procedural gameplay. Playing as Tesla, Curie, Lovecraft, and Shelley has never been this out-of-this-world, has it?

Tesla Force lets you use a wide range of weapons that deal devastating damage on unwitting foes throughout randomly generated levels. The action-packed top-down title features tons of customizations options for each hero as varied as the enemies themselves. True to its genre, you’ll be able to pick scientific perks and powerups that can help make each run more victorious than the last - no two runs are the same, after all.

Cosmic horrors await with over a dozen Lovecraftian horrors lurking around every corner. You can choose to brave the ridiculous rowdiness as gadget master Tesla, or as Lovecraft, the keeper of the Eldritch Truth. You can also pick the dual-wielding Curie, or Shelley, the mother of monsters. Each time you head back to your base at Wardenclyffe Tower, you can equip buffs or boost upgrades to prep yourself for the next run.

With the X-Ray Blade, Jacob's Ladder on a Stick, the Tesla Turret, and a Battle Mech in your arsenal, you can keep the Doom Clock from striking twelve! Ready to rock? You can download Tesla Force on the App Store for a price tag of $5.99 today. You can also find out more about the madcap mayhem on its official website, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay.

Hungry for more roguelikes you can attempt to clear over and over again? Why not take a look at our list of the top 25 best roguelikes and roguelites for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?