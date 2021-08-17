Throughout this week, we will take a look at a few of the announcements made during our Pocket Gamer LaunchPad streams from last Thursday and Friday. Today, we'll be discussing Good Luck Games' Storybook Brawl. If you missed the show and want to hear James and Sophie chat about it, you can check out the segment by watching the video below.

So what's it all about? Well, Storybook Brawl is a card-based strategy game that implements auto battling elements. The game was developed by folks who have previously worked on well-known titles such as Magic: The Gathering, Hearthstone and Elder Scrolls Legends. Quite the gaming pedigree, I'm sure you'll agree.

As you might have inferred from the name, Storybook Brawl features a host of characters from well-known fairy tales and myths, meaning you can see Baba Yaga facing off against Cinderella. It promises a light-hearted tone and gameplay that's easy to get to grips with. However, don't let its amicable aesthetic fool you. The developers say that it boasts a deep strategy layer for a variety of playstyles.

Each match will see you playing against seven other folks, battling to become the last person standing. Throughout the game, you will draft characters to your party from a choice of over 30 heroes. They'll each have different abilities to consider and can be levelled up to increase their power. If you match three of the same, you'll get a supercharged version alongside a special treasure.

Storybook Brawl will release on the App Store, Google Play and Steam eventually, though there is no release date at the moment. Through, of course, we'll keep you updated as and when we learn more. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.