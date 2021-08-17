As reported by The Daily Star, PUBG MOBILE, Free Fire, and few other apps will be banned in Bangladesh for three months following the court's order. The High court termed these apps as 'destructive' and directed the country's central government to impose a three-month ban on the apps to 'save the children and adolescents from moral and social degradation.'

PUBG MOBILE, Free Fire, and other apps to be banned in Bangladesh

The apps are yet to be banned in the country. At the time of writing this article, players can still access PUBG MOBILE and Free Fire from Bangladesh. The banning process is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 days.

The High court has issued an order to Bangladesh's central government to instantly impose a three-month ban on these apps. The court further issued a ruling asking the authorities to explain in 10 days if they are not able to do as directed. The three months ban includes apps like TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG MOBILE and Garena Free Fire.

This is not the first time PUBG MOBILE and Free Fire are in trouble

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are some of the most popular mobile games across the world. However, with this popularity, these titles are always the target of many. There are already many petitions pending in courts of different countries worldwide seeking to ban these games. The very simple reason the petitioner's state is that these games are addictive and increase violence in the youth.

PUBG Mobile has been banned from India permanently. However, Krafton has released a dedicated PUBG Mobile Indian version called 'Battlegrounds Mobile India.' So it will be interesting to keep an eye on this ban and see how the developers react this time.

Impact of Esports

Is the ban of the apps =the right move or not? That is a discussion for some other day. But for now, we can say that this ban will have a heavy impact on the Mobile Esports industry in Bangladesh. Esports is a growing concept in Asia and SEA, and games like PUBG MOBILE and Free Fire play a massive role.

But now that these games have been banned from Bangladesh, all the upcoming Esports tournaments will have to be canceled, which will greatly impact the players who have been training for years for the competitive scene.

