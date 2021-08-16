If you tuned into our LaunchPad #5 streams last week, you might recall that we – eventually – took a look at Snowprint Studios' strategy title Rivengard. If not, then we've got all the details we unveiled here in glorious written form. Alternatively, you can check out the video below to watch the segment from the show.

The game was recently updated on Sunday 15th August and welcomed a new hero called Voyassa Caverunner, who makes his debut as part of the Festival of the Cavern Realms that's sticking around for the next two weeks.

Voyassa is a Beast Rider who enjoys dancing with death and attention. He lets everyone know he's arrived on the battlefield with his Horn of Despair and relishes fighting on the front line. The horn also buffs Dark Heroes and debuffs Light Heroes. However, he can only use it when injured, and the effects are double if he's taking a lot of damage. Sticking with that theme, his passive – Smell Fear – allows him to deal initial damage to injured foes.

In addition to that, we also took a look at an impending update that will arrive in September. It will add a new faction to the game called the defenders of the Sacred Grove. The group's addition will be marked with two new characters, Silverroot and Cervidus.

Silverroot is a Warrior who deals magic damage and is capable of summoning crows to the battlefield. Meanwhile, Cervidus is a Mage who uses natural magic to conjure up toxic mushrooms and hold other heroes in place with Vines.

Rivengard is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.