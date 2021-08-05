Minidragon has just announced the release of its latest action game, Fatal Funnel. Featuring adorable low-poly graphics in a handy portrait mode, the game tasks you with maneuvering through dangerous levels by drawing lines and besting foes who dare to get in your way. Each enemy you defeat will reward you with in-game currency, so be sure to equip your agents with the best gear to maximize their kills.

Fatal Funnel lets players navigate narrow hallways and blocked doorways while getting rid of enemies along the way. Making it out of the “funnels” unscathed is a true test of discipline and skill, as well as a challenge for every player to figure out the best tactics for agents. You can also collect different weapons (with upgrades for Ammo, Range, Damage, and so on) for multiple agents to make sure that each run is successfully executed against a wide variety of enemies and maps.

Fatal Funnel is now available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.